5 candidates, 12 hours

Bolivar R-1 school board members met for nearly 12 hours before making the decision to hire Richard Asbill as the district’s next superintendent Saturday, Jan. 23.
As previously reported, Asbill will succeed Tony Berry starting July 1. Berry announced his resignation in November.
According to the unapproved minutes from the meeting, board members convened at 7:30 a.m. and entered closed session at 8.
The board voted to adjourn the meeting at 7:15 p.m. after interviewing a select group of five candidates, including Asbill.
Board president Paula Hubbert previously said the district had received 24 applications.
“We were incredibly impressed by the quality of the candidates we had the opportunity to consider and interview for this important position,” Hubbert said in an R-1 news release. “Of the five outstanding candidates we interviewed Saturday, Dr. Asbill’s experience, personality, and peer recommendations led us to the conclusion that he was the best fit for Bolivar.”
Asbill, as previously reported by the BH-FP, is currently in his 11th year as the superintendent for Cassville R-4 School District.
He transitioned into administration after developing an alternative education school, which served Cassville and neighboring school districts.
Asbill was the superintendent of Southwest R-5 School District for four years before returning to Cassville as the assistant superintendent.
According to the minutes, board member J.R. Collins made the motion Jan. 23 to extend an offer of employment to Asbill.
Board member Jared Taylor seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
Board members Keri Clayton, Collins, Hubbert, Kyle Lancaster, Jeralen Shive, Taylor and Brandon Van Deren attended the meeting.
According to unofficial minutes, those same members met again at Hubbert Realty on Sunday, Jan. 24, for just under 30 minutes in closed session.
At that meeting, Shive moved to authorize attorney Ransom Ellis to draft a employment contract between the district and Asbill at a salary of $170,000 with an annual increase of the same percentage the district provides its other faculty.
The contract also grants 20 days of vacation, a $6,000 annuity, a $100,000 life insurance policy, a $3,600 annual stipend for in-district automobile use and standard mileage for travel in a personal vehicle for district business outside of the district as presented
Van Deren seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
