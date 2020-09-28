If you consider yourself a Christian, I want to remind you of a commandment given to you by the Lord Jesus Christ: “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.” (Matthew 22:21 NKJV).
Applying this commandment to our present world, means we have an obligation to government (Caesar), as well as to God. Thankfully here in America, our government is different than that of Rome in Jesus’ day. We not only need to pay our taxes, but we the people select our government leaders.
But sadly, approximately 25 million registered to vote Christians have not been voting in presidential elections. About the same number of eligible Christians have never even registered to vote. Both groups are in direct violation of this commandment!
The 2020 election is the most important election of my lifetime (78 years). If you are a Christian, please obey this commandment. Prepare to vote. Register. Study the issues and candidates with the help of reliable Godly sources and the help of God (prayer and the Bible).
Let me remind you of some great resources of help:
The internet: “Party Platforms Comparison 2020” by “FRC Action” or “iVoteGuide.com” both Godly organizations. One of the most eye opening experiences available is the platform comparison.
The Decision magazine of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: It’s printed or online current issue is available, as well as past issues and archived political articles.
— Gary S. Urich, Bolivar
