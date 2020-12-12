A step in the right direction

In a normal year, Polk County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips said the county may hold anywhere from six to 18 jury trials.
This year, it’s held one.
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Supreme Court guidelines require everyone in a courtroom maintain social distancing, and she said Polk County’s courtrooms just don’t have the space to fit a jury and all the required personnel.
“We haven't been able to have a jury trial since March,” Phillips said. “We haven't been able to have any big crowds in court because we just don’t have space to separate people.”
It’s a problem Phillips said has weighed on her daily. The county has still been able to hold bench trials, which occur when defendants waive their right to a jury, along with civil trials, divorces and writ and possession cases, she said, but its jury trial case log is getting backed up.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “Your population gets aggravated, because the people that have these cases, we can’t hear them, we can’t hold their cases. We’ve just had to punt down the field and reschedule it.”
Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock said those delays have resulted in the county having several cases currently set for jury trial.
“There are some that have to be tried soon due to the defendant being in jail for an extended time,” he said.
Phillips said earlier this year, her office, along with Ashlock and the circuit’s judges, started working with the Polk County Commission to reach a solution, and settled on constructing a courtroom in the county owned building just south of the courthouse most recently occupied by Village Boutique.
The court space will occupy just the main floor, presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said.
“It’s not going to be anything fancy,” he said. “It’s just a place we can continue to have jury trials and not get backed up even more.”
The county purchased the building at 102 E. Jackson Street in March 2019 for $233,000, what Hancock said was its appraised value.
At the time, Hancock told the BH-FP the long-term goal was to convert the three-story building into a judicial center, which would house the Polk County court system and court administration, according to previous coverage.
And, while he said that goal hasn’t yet been fully realized, he said he’s proud to see the space serve a purpose in the county’s time of need.
“I’m tickled we are going to get to utilize it,” he said.
Hancock said the county is utilizing $157,414.40 in CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds to renovate the space. The county is expecting the project to be finished by the end of the year, he said.
Phillips said a big part of the expense comes from the technology required to hold court.
“You’ve actually got to run network fiber across over there,” she said. “We’re just doing the basics, but the stuff we’re doing, we want to be permanent if we are ever able to get the funding to redo the whole building.”
Ashlock said the new courtroom will have some important design features.
“The courtroom we are looking at will have individual chairs that can be arranged to suit what we need for social distancing while picking a jury, then rearranged for a trial,” he said. “We can also move the attorney tables to have the best contact with the ultimate jurors.”
He said the new deliberations room will be around three times larger than what’s currently available in the courthouse.
The goal is to have a complete trial in the new courtroom, “so people don’t have to feel crowded and interact with extra people who happen to be in the courthouse,” Ashlock said.
“Hopefully this will make potential jurors feel safer and comfortable serving as jurors,” he said.
The county had actually looked at several alternatives, Phillips said, including renting a space in Bolivar, like a school or church, but with other entities and organizations also dealing with the pandemic, she said most weren’t comfortable with the idea.
“Some attorneys also told us they didn’t feel comfortable holding court in churches due to the separation of church and state,” she said.
Phillips said she isn’t certain what additional personnel might be required to staff the new space. But, she said, for now, it feels good to be making a step in the right direction.
“We knew we’ve got this CARES money, and this is very much a COVID-19 related issue we’re working to fix,” she said.
But, Ashlock said the benefit goes beyond just a response to the pandemic.
He said with an additional courtroom, the court can add extra days for a jury trial without interfering with the regularly scheduled court for other judges at the courthouse.
“There is some thought that we may need a full day to pick the jurors, then start on day two,” he said.
Ashlock said his team has a trial set for the end of January “that will be tried for sure,” as well as several less pressing cases set for trial on two earlier weeks.
“I am sure that we will make adjustments as the cases are tried over the next year,” he said.
