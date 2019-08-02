In 23 days, I’ll pack up all of my stuff, load it into my car and head for Columbia. Then, I’ll attempt to fit my mountain of belongings into my dorm room, hoping that I won’t have to send anything back with my parents.
I’ll have to get used to dining hall food once again, and I’ll take that notorious trip to the bookstore to shell out a few hundred dollars for my textbooks.
Oh, the joys of college!
Even though there are a few downsides when heading back to school, the excitement far outweighs the slight annoyances. I’ll be reunited with my friends who I haven’t seen in three months. I’ll live on a beautiful campus again. I’ll be within walking distance of D-1 football games, and I’ll get to be a Missouri Tiger for a second year.
I’ll also be returning to campus with something else under my belt — experience.
This week is my last with the paper. I have fulfilled my nine-week stint as an intern, and in a few days, this position will turn into merely a memory and an entry on my resume.
My time here has been more than valuable. I don’t consider this opportunity as just a resume booster (although it will help in that area). It also boosted my knowledge about the field of journalism, my interest in community news and my confidence as a young journalist.
As a student at the self-proclaimed “first and best journalism school,” I am constantly surrounded by confident, skilled and experienced students and teachers who have an unyielding passion for the press. In my first year, I often felt inexperienced and ill-prepared for the world of journalism that I was barely dipping my toe in.
When I started my time here, I was surprised to find that same fierce passion for the press that I saw at Mizzou. Of course, I expected the editorial staff to have a passion for what they were doing, but not to the extent that I saw it. The passion to source every story accurately, correct every typo and verify every fact.
Over time, I realized that passion is what fuels this industry. Without passion for the truth, one cannot be a journalist. It’s impossible to be a journalist and feel indifferent to what you’re covering. Indifference cannot fuel the effort that goes into creating and perfecting an edition of a newspaper — only passion can do that.
As I walk away from this position, I feel more gratitude than anything. The Bolivar Herald-Free Press allowed me to get my foot in the door, learn what it takes to be a journalist and helped me grow comfortable in this profession.
When I move back up to school in 23 days, I will arrive with a new notch on my resume, a portfolio with nine weeks full of stories, confidence in myself as a writer and, most importantly, a passion for the press that I hadn’t felt before.
Thank you, Bolivar, for letting me invade your bylines for the past two months. Hopefully I didn’t cause too much trouble.
And thank you, BH-FP, for giving me more than I expected out of this opportunity. I’ll miss you!
