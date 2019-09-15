Local cover band MoonShot played a concert at the Boiler Room in Bolivar on Saturday, Sept. 7, a show which they told the BH-FP they were “excited” for in an interview for their Aug. 1 feature story.
The band, composed of Chris Green, Ben Easterley, Jodi Meadows, Austin Hovey and Aaron Easterley, played for a packed house, performing cover songs ranging from the 1970s to contemporary hits.
