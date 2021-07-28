An Aldrich man died after his ATV crashed over the weekend.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mitchell R. Lutz, 57, was pronounced dead at the crash site at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt said he was on scene.
The report stated Lutz was driving a 2015 Honda Rancher ATV eastbound on Overhang Road, 200 yards east of Aldrich, on Saturday, July 24, when he struck a gate across the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.
The exact time of the crash is unknown, per the report.
Lutz was not wearing a helmet, the report stated.
The report stated he was transported from the scene to Pitts Funeral Home in Bolivar. The ATV had moderate damage and was removed by a family member.
Trooper D.M. Bridges investigated the wreck.
