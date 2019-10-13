As a member of Pleasant Hope High School’s dairy judging team, even a car trip to get groceries is a chance for Macie Warner to study livestock.
“I’ll end up looking out the window at a field and saying, ‘That looks like a great cow from over here,’” Warner said. “‘I get up to her and she might be the worst one, though.’”
Warner and the team recently put their practice to work, winning the Central National FFA Dairy Judging Contest in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday, Oct. 1.
With the win, the group qualified for an international-level dairy judging competition in Scotland next summer.
The team also includes members Grant Dohle, Kaden Jones and Wyatt Lynn. They’re led by instructor Jered Brown.
Dairy judging is a team competition played out by individuals, Brown explained. As a group, the Pleasant Hope team examines a set of four cows, individually ranking them based on physical characteristics.
“They’re looking at what’s going to make her produce the most milk most efficiently,” Brown said. “Which one is genetically the best? They’re looking for that beauty queen.”
The team’s selections are then compared, and the three most in line with the official ranking are scored and compared with teams from other schools.
Brown said unity in decision is where his group excels. They’ve already earned honors as the state champion livestock judging team, he said.
“They see cattle the same way,” he said. “They like the same animals. When they’re looking at a class, I can pretty well predict that they’re going to place them all relatively the same, which helps them be successful.”
The group had actually attended the Wisconsin dairy judging contest as practice, he said.
“These kids are preparing for next year,” he said.
Dohle said the group’s spent a lot of hours together familiarizing itself with different types of cattle. Several websites offer different classes the team can go through to practice ranking based on physical characteristics.
“But getting out and seeing those cattle is about the best way you can prepare,” he said.
Jones said he first looks at a dairy cow’s ability to produce milk when ranking it.
“You definitely want to start on their udder,” he said. “When a cow gets scored, it’s out of 100 points, and 40 points of that is on the udder.”
Lynn said he starts at its stature.
“Especially for heifers,” he said, “I like to find the biggest one in the class. Then, I’ll move to structure, like how they walk or how they set their feet and legs or rump structure.”
Despite the varying approach, Brown said the team is usually able to reach the same conclusion, which has helped it reach top results.
“Usually when you can do that, you're going to be successful,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of practice and a lot of time together.”
