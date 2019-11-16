Within just hours, three area homes — one in Morrisville, one in rural Polk County and one in Bolivar — were damaged by fire Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 13-14.
Firefighters from eight departments responded to a burning home in the 700 block of East 490th Road southwest of Bolivar at around 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Later that afternoon, several departments were forced to send crews to Morrisville for a fire in the living area of a single-wide trailer. A civilian was treated for injuries.
Just the evening before, a Bolivar home in the 800 block of East College Street suffered serious smoke damage and a cat was killed after a fire broke out in the laundry room at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
In a text Thursday morning, Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins summed up the seemingly constant emergency calls for local responders.
“Crazy week,” he said.
Morrisville trailer damaged
A mobile home on Walnut Street between South Main Street and East Avenue in Morrisville was damaged Thursday afternoon after a blaze broke out in the living area, Morrisville Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Jones said.
Jones said he wasn’t certain who called in the initial report of the blaze.
“All I could see was heavy smoke,” he said. “We made initial attack through the window and assisted with interior operation.”
Jones said resources were thinned at the time of the call due to an ongoing fire on East 490th Road that had elicited a response from multiple area departments.
Central Polk County, Pleasant Hope, Ebenezer and Willard fire protection districts responded in mutual aid, and crews were able to contain the blaze to its room of origin.
Jones said he owed his gratitude to his fellow fire protection districts for their help.
The trailer had been occupied, though Jones said he wasn’t certain if power had been connected to the structure. A furnace was the likely cause of the fire, he said.
Home burns on East 490th Road
Several hours before they were called to fight the fire in Morrisville, crews from multiple area departments responded to help extinguish a fire in a home in the 700 block of East 490th Road between Bolivar and Aldrich Thursday morning.
Morrisville Fire Protection District Lt. Bill Proctor said eight departments were on scene, including Bolivar City Fire Department, Dunnegan Fire and Rescue, Prairie Grove Rural Fire Department and Pleasant Hope, Central Polk County, Ebenezer, Morrisville and Walnut Grove fire protection district.
Proctor said the home’s owner returned to the property to find smoke and flames emitting from the structure.
“(The homeowner) didn’t have a mobile phone,” Proctor said. “His only phone was in the house, and he didn't go in. He went to a neighbor to call 911.”
Proctor said BCFD crews arrived on scene first to start the attack.
“They told me when I arrived that the fire was not fully involved,” he said. “It was just in the northwest corner of the house, but was progressing.”
Proctor said crews were able to slow the advancement of the fire, but they initially struggled to raise enough manpower to make the stop.
“It was during the daytime, and we were really stressed on getting responders,” he said. “We had to reach out to multiple departments.”
Another challenge the crews faced was the home’s structure. It had been updated with a metal roof, which had been placed over the original roof, leaving voids the fire found, he said.
“You can’t put water on the roof because the metal roof sheds the water,” he said. We had to dig and dig and cut holes in it to get water in it.”
No one was injured, Proctor said, and the homeowner declined help from the Red Cross.
“We really owe a sincere thank you to all the fire departments that came to help us out that day,” Proctor said.
Feline killed in Bolivar fire
A Bolivar family’s home was damaged by smoke and flames and a cat was killed after a fire broke out in the laundry room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Watkins said the family returned to their home in the 800 block of East College Street Wednesday evening to find smoke coming from the residence’s south door.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emitting from both ends of the home and the attic area, Watkins said.
“Our crews made a fast attack of this fire,” he said. “We made entry and were able to quickly knock it down to keep it to the room of origin.”
Though no human injuries were reported, one of the family’s two cats died in the fire, the chief said.
Morrisville and Central Polk County fire protection districts responded to the scene in mutual aid.
A preliminary investigation showed the fire may have originated in the laundry room and was likely accidental, Watkins said.
“This time of year, we encourage people to really be careful with wiring and heaters and just in general with electrical stuff,” he said. “Your heater and your furnace have a higher demand for power right now, so you’ve really got to watch and be very careful.”
Watkins said crews were able to retrieve some of the family’s personal items from the home before they were damaged.
“It’s a bad situation no matter what, but some family mementos were salvageable,” he said.
Due to the damage, Watkins said the home wasn’t habitable Wednesday night, and the Red Cross had been contacted to help the family.
Sawmill fire
Another fire broke out Tuesday morning near Brighton.
The blaze damaged a sawmill on East 530th Road, north of Brighton, Jones said. However, he said, crews were able to keep the fire contained.
No injuries were reported.
