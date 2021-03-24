Area teams hit the track

Polk County’s track and field programs will head to the starting blocks this month.
Competitors from Bolivar are hoping for a repeat trip to the state championship meet after sending multiple relays and individuals in 2019 and returning to Polk County with several medals.
Marion C. Early also saw runner Zakhary Taylor claim a Class 1 boys 100-meter dash state title, leading a contingent of area teams that included Pleasant Hope’s Tanner Hillenburg, who garnered second in the high jump.
Bolivar
Normally, Bolivar High School track and field coach Daniel Bayless wouldn’t have a hard time sharing his goals for a given season.
This year is different.
The Liberators haven’t competed since the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state meet in May 2019, where the program’s 4-x-800 relay scored second. Bolivar’s Blade Hancock also garnered second in the 300 hurdles.
Bolivar opens its season on Friday, March 26, at the Lebanon Invitational. The first event is at 4 p.m.
“The truth is, I have not seen my team compete since 2019, and quite a few things have happened since then,” he said. “First, we just want to finish the season.”
That’s less of a concern than it previously was, he said, as the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.
“Sure, things will be different, but I think we will see it through,” he said. “I know this, our team is itching to jump in and ready to stay in, all the way to the state meet.”
Bayless said the team’s goals include breaking records and earning all-state accolades.
“I feel confident we can do this again this year,” he said. “However, it has been so long since we have had any track meets in Missouri. I want to know more about our team and our opponents before I say too much. As for now, I will just say I am sure we are gonna make some noise.”
Girls coach Vicki Newcomb said her Lady Liberators are also vying for a state bid.
“The number one goal is to get to compete and have a state series,” she said. “Of course, I want each athlete to see improvement in themselves as the season progresses.”
Bolivar’s team includes utility athlete and pole vaulter Shaylee Goodman and distance runners Emily Bandy and Cora Stimpson. Goodman, Emme Hall, Trinity Williamson and Ashton Lynn will also sprint and compete in field events, the coach said.
“Not having a season last year really gave us an opportunity to switch some things up this year,” she said. “Many of the athletes have not competed in over a year. That is scary at times, but we are focused that the setback of losing last season has paved the way for a comeback.”
Fair Play
Fair Play’s Kaylee Foster was the program’s lone state qualifier in 2019. Foster, who has since graduated, placed 12th in the Class 1 3,200 run. She finished in 13:50.75.
Fair Play’s continued success during the fall cross country season could help it bounce back from Foster’s absence and a canceled 2020 season.
This year’s seniors has garnered a number of top results at the state cross county meet, including a fifth place finish in 2017, fourth in 2018, fourth in 2019 and a 12th place last fall.
Coach Guy Fyre did not return a request for comment.
Humansville
The Humansville track program saw several top results at its 2019 district meet but wasn’t able to turn that into success at the state level.
Humansville garnered a district silver medal with Hannah Wooliver clearing 14-07 in the long jump. Teammate Justin McDowell took third in the 800 run, clocking 2:11.95.
Coach Brandon Hammond did not return a request for comment.
Marion C. Early
The Panthers claimed Polk County’s lone state title in 2019.
Taylor, competing in the 100 dash, crossed the line in 11.40. The then-senior had clocked the same time in prelims to enter the final contest seeded second. He took second in the 200 dash, finishing in 22.93.
Taylor is now on the roster at Southwest Baptist University.
Coach Morgan Noblitt did not return a request for comment.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope track and field coach Brandon Sherrer is counting his seniors and smiling.
The program features Noah Sherrer, Austin Skidmore, Connor Duff, Colton Orum, Zane Stoops, Ethan Miller, Janina Abrudan, Jayden Marshall and Sarah Marrufo.
Not included in that group of seniors is Hillenburg, who was only a freshman in 2019 when he finished second at the state meet and is now a junior.
Also featured on the team are junior Zane Hull, who finished 10th at the state cross country meet, and sophomore Ilandriah Shuler, who finished 42nd.
“Most of these kids have been in the program since junior high,” he said. “This is a tight knit group and has been fun to coach.”
Sherrer said the team will also host its first home track meet this year on Thursday, April 22, adding to that anticipation.
“I am excited these kids will get to have a home meet,” he said. “They are working hard and eager to have a track season.”
