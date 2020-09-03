Art Sync Gallery and Gift will host its First Saturday Art Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, on the Bolivar square. Gallery artists will be on hand to demonstrate their art.
The gallery plans to host this event each month, with the next one set for Saturday, Oct. 10.
Everyone is invited to come meet the artists, watch the art demonstrations and have some refreshments.
