The public and Polk County Artist Association members are invited to enter their art into the Art Sync Gallery & Gifts’ "Amateur Aspiring Artist" art show, set for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the gallery.
The show is open-themed, so artists are able to choose whatever they want to create.
It is open to all amateur aspiring artists and PCAA members. Professional artists or gallery members are not allowed to enter this show.
The show will be judged, with ribbons awarded.
Art will need to be dropped off at the gallery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, March 11-13. Work must be ready to hang with wire, if hangable, and labeled with artist’s name, title, medium used and price if for sale. Tags are available at the gallery.
Artists may enter up to two pieces, with a maximum size of 18-inches-by-24 inches for 2D art.
Entrants must be 18 or older.
Refreshments will be provided at the show.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square.
