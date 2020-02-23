The deadline for Polk County 2020 tax assessment lists is approaching, according to the assessor’s office.
Owners of personal property must return the form listing all taxable personal property that was owned Jan. 1, the office said via a news release.
The deadline to return the assessment list and avoid a penalty is Sunday, March 1.
Anyone who did not receive a tax assessment list or has misplaced a list is still required to file and should contact the assessor's office, the release said.
Polk County residents may return the form in person to the assessor's office in the Polk County Courthouse, mail the completed form to 102 E. Broadway St., Rm. 9, Bolivar MO 65613, or file online at polkcountyassessor.net.
For more information, contact the assessor's office at 326-4643.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.