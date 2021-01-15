Assessor begins new construction drive

The Polk County Assessor’s Office wants to see the county’s new construction projects.
Earlier this month, the office started its state-mandated canvassing of new construction to make determinations about parcel values.
According to a social media post from the office, its staff is currently in the Morrisville area working east toward Pleasant Hope.
“While we are out, we have been noting depreciation of structures and found many structures with damage and wear,” a post reads. “Reducing these structures will help lower a taxpayer’s overall value.”
According to the office, state statistical analyses of property values and assessment data continue to show Polk County’s values are “much lower than fair market value.”
“This summer, we were given notice from the state tax commission stating we are out of compliance,” the post states. “They have required Polk County to increase the residential index. This will increase all residential building values in an effort to get them closer to current building costs and get us closer to compliance with the state.”
Assessor Rita Lemmon previously told the BH-FP state statutes require that the value placed on the property reflects fair market value.
The process ensures all taxpayers are treated equally, she said.
Meanwhile, the office’s parcel-by-parcel review of the county continues, as suggested by the state tax commission in 2018.
Lemmon previously told the BH-FP the office had been informed by the state that previously reported property values are too low.
The county is supposed to be close to 100% compliant at all times, Lemmon said.
She previously told the BH-FP that when she took office in September 2017, she found the county to only be “in the low 80s.”
The issue has serious ramifications, she said. Those low values mean Polk County is out of state compliance and on the verge of losing State Tax Commission cost-share reimbursement.
To correct the assessed valuations, the Missouri State Tax Commission requires the assessor to measure the dimensions and examine every building in the county, according to previous coverage. Those figures are entered into a computer, which assigns a valuation.
“With over 19,000 parcels in Polk County, this is a large project that will take several years to complete,” the post states.
For more information, contact the office at 326-4346 or visit on the second floor of the Polk County courthouse.
Assessment lists mailed
Polk County's assessment lists were mailed out earlier this month and will need to be returned no later than Monday, March 1, to avoid late penalties.
Those who haven’t yet received their assessment lists are asked to contact the office to receive one.
Lists can either be returned by using the self-addressed envelopes provided, filed online with the PIN assigned on the assessment list, over the phone or in person.
Those new to the area or a first-time personal property owner will need to let the office know so they can be added into the system.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.
