Authorities investigate fatal fire

A Tuesday morning, June 2, structure fire near West Mill Street and Mo. 13 in Humansville with two confirmed fatalities is under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.
MDFS public education officer Christine Saiz told the BH-FP via email state investigators arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m.
Saiz said no other information was available Tuesday.
“That’s all we have at this time,” Saiz said.
Humansville mayor Carl Long told the BH-FP via text message Tuesday he also didn’t have additional details.
“... it’s still being investigated,” Long said. “I’ve heard varying reports so not 100% sure of everything.”
Multiple emergency response agencies were on scene, which was taped off after crews battled the fire.
Humansville fire chief John Hopkins told the BH-FP via text he had “turned that over to the (police department) and fire marshal’s office.”
Hopkins declined to answer specific questions about the fire on the scene and in follow-up conversations Tuesday.
Humansville police chief Justin Weathers and Polk County emergency management director Robert Dickson did not return requests for comment by press time Tuesday.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to help direct traffic.
Read more about the fire and the investigation in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP or online at BolivarMoNews.com.
Linda Simmons and Jill Way contributed to this report.
