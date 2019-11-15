Sharla Bailey was installed as an academic chair during Southwest Baptist University’s academic chair installation ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Rohrs Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, Bailey, a 1981 SBU graduate and assistant professor of accounting, was installed as the Lenore Miller Accounting Chair.
Bailey earned bachelor degrees in accounting and business administration from Southwest Baptist College in 1981 and completed her Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma State University in 1986, the release said. She worked as a staff accountant for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, prior to joining the accounting faculty at SBU in 1994.
She has been part of SBU’s accounting program for 28 of its 44 years, and is credentialed as a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant, a Certified Government Financial Manager and a Chartered Global Management Accountant, the release added.
Bailey attends First Baptist Church in Bolivar. She and her husband, Kevin, have been married for 36 years.
The release said the Lenore Miller Accounting Chair was made possible by Miller’s daughter Barbara Clemmons, her husband Charlie Clemmons and the Lenore Miller estate.
Lenore Miller graduated from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, and became one of the first females to earn a degree in accounting. She supported Herbert, who became a college professor, by working the sample problems and proofing the preliminary pages of the accounting books he had published, the release said.
“Lenore’s desire was for students to be trained in accounting at an institution or university where Christian values are taught, which now is being fulfilled,” the release added.
The accounting program at SBU was started by Ed Clark during the 1975-76 academic year, the release noted. He taught accounting at SBU for 21 years and built the foundation of the program before becoming vice president for financial affairs in 1987. Clark retired from that role in 1992.
The first accounting program graduating class included five students in 1978, the release said. Since the inception of the program, 383 accounting students have graduated, including 183 certifications earned by accounting graduates.
The release said SBU now has nine endowed academic chairs, with one chair currently vacant.
