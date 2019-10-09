The Missouri State High School Activities Association presented Bolivar High School cross country coach Ron Bandy with its Coach of the Year award, recognizing his efforts with the boys cross country team.
Bandy coaches both boys and girls cross country at Bolivar.
MSHSAA selects only one coach per sport each year for the award.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Bandy’s boys team took second place at the Class 3 state cross country meet last year. The girls team won the overall title.
Last year, Bandy was named the Class 3 girls cross country coach of the year by the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.