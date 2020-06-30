Area girls basketball teams will still get the opportunity to play in a tournament in July, despite the canceling of the 14th annual Sonic Freedom Shootout basketball tournament earlier this month.
The tournament, which is played at Southwest Baptist University, was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions in place at the university.
According to Laura LaSalle, an assistant basketball coach at Bolivar R-1 Schools, a tournament, dubbed the Lady Liberator Sonic Shootout, will be held at the district’s high school main gym, high school auxiliary gym, middle school and intermediate school on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 7-8.
The tournament will feature an open concession stand and a T-shirt vendor.
Admission is $5 per person.
Tournament staff will enforce social distancing guidelines and also take the temperature of each person as they enter.
Teams set to enter include Bergman, Bolivar, Buffalo, Camdenton, Clever, Fair Play, Hollister, Houston, Lakeland, Miller, Neosho, Rolla, Skyline, Stockton, Strafford, Walnut Grove and West Plains.
