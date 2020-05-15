The American Bass Anglers Division 126 will hold a qualifying tournament Sunday, May 17, at Stockton Lake, launching out of Old State Park.
According to a news release from the division, registration and weigh-in procedures will be modified to conform to state and local guidelines. Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. at Old State Park ramp.
A mandatory briefing will be on the water prior to take-off. Anglers must be in the water with engines off at 6:30 a.m. Check-in time will be 3 p.m.
Weigh-in will begin shortly after 3.
Cash, points and prizes will be awarded following weigh-in.
Prizes will be provided by local businesses.
According to the release, ABA is a national tournament circuit designed especially for the weekend angler. Boaters and non-boaters 14 and older are encouraged to compete. Partners will be assigned by random draw prior to the briefing.
ABA membership is $35 per year and allows anglers to fish any ABA tournament in any state. Tournament entry fee is $70 per angler with a $10 Big Bass option pot and a $5 50/50 option pot.
More information is available at centralmidwestbass.com or by calling Becky at 316-644-1454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.