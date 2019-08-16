Berean Baptist Church will offer a divorce/separation recovery program to area residents who are experiencing a divorce or separation.
The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Aug. 22, at the church, 4450 Scenic Ave.
According to a BBC news release, anyone looking for a safe and caring small group in which to find support, encouragement and help is invited to attend. The program will include Christ-centered, biblical teaching and will focus on dealing with hurts of a past divorce or separation and hope, change and positive relationship building.
The DVD seminar features “nationally respected divorce recovery experts, counselors and real-life stories,” followed by small group discussion, the release said.
Each semester contains a total of 13 sessions, but participation can begin at any point. The cost is a recommended one-time donation of $10 to help offset the costs of workbooks and materials.
To register for the class or for more information, call 326-7758 or visit the church website at bbcbolivar.com.
