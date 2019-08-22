Firefighters from the Bolivar City Fire Department will join with an expected 200 other firefighters from five states to take part in the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event, which takes place at Missouri State University’s Plaster Stadium is held annually in memory of the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, according to a news release from the Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb.
Over 300 participants will climb the stadium steps multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers, according to the release.
As part of registration, participants are asked to raise other funds for the NFFF, the release states.
To date, registered climbers have raised over $40,000 for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
All registration fees will be directed to the NFFF to assist the surviving families and coworkers of those firefighters killed in the attacks.
The general public is invited. For more information, visit springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org.
