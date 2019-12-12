Every time he’s pulled on the black-and-white striped uniform of a sports official, Morrisville’s David Francka said he’s done his best to emulate Darrol Cribbs.
Cribbs, a U.S. Army veteran and Bolivar businessman known for co-owning Bolivar Insulation and helping found Citizens National Bank in Springfield and Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar, served as a sports official for nearly 40 years.
He had also been a family friend and role model, Francka said. Cribbs died Friday, Dec. 6, at 79.
Francka, a Marion C. Early High School teacher and former basketball coach, now organizes the annual Sonic Freedom Shootout summer basketball tournament, which this year brought more than 100 boys and girls teams to Bolivar from around the state.
“I’ve always tried to be that guy that Darrol was,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be that smiling face and give every coach and player something positive to hold on to. A lot of that, I got from Darrol.”
He said he first encountered Cribbs as a player himself, then later as a coach.
“You knew when Darrol was on the floor officiating the game, he was always going to have something nice to say to you or a kind remark, and he was always going to be smiling,” Francka said. “He was just a beacon of joy.”
Over Cribbs’ 37-year span behind the whistle, Francka said he watched as the official broadcast his adoration for the game and its players through his words and actions.
“He officiated because he loved kids and he loved the game of basketball,” Francka said. “You could see that beacon of light he had, because he was doing it for kids. It was special to watch.”
Fair Play Elementary School principal Betty Spitler recalled her time as a basketball coach, sharing the court with Cribbs 20 to 30 years ago.
“Sometimes, after a hard tournament, he would tell me to take my kids out for pizza,” she said. “Then, he would buy it. He was just a very nice man. He didn’t have to do that at all, but it uplifted my kids, and I’ll always have a fond spot in my heart for him.”
Spitler said she saw the footprints of Cribbs’ love for the game and athletes in every call.
“I think it gave him a way to be in touch with the kids,” she said. “He just had an impact on me and on my team.”
Cribbs’ love for sport and power to uplift others was also visible on the golf course, Silo Ridge manager Bryan Daniels said.
Cribbs was one of several of the course’s founders and loved to share the game with others as an assistant men’s golf coach at Southwest Baptist University for 19 years, Daniels said. Cribbs’ son, Kevin, was the team’s head coach. His daughter, Kim, coaches the Bolivar High School girls team.
“He always had time for you,” said Daniels, who has worked at the course for about 20 years. “We saw his character all the time through the university golf team. There was no coach I've ever seen that cared for their players more than he did, on and off the golf course and far beyond when they played for him.”
Former Bolivar Herald-Free Press editor and publisher Dave Berry credited Cribbs as a “significant stockholder of Silo Ridge and a driving force in getting it developed more than 20 years ago.”
“(He was) well-known for spearheading benefit tournaments, particularly for the SBU golf teams,” Berry said via email.
Daniels described Cribbs as an excellent listener who always showed compassion. He said he’d often hear of players making a point to find Cribbs for a reunion any time they passed through town.
“He did it all for the love of those kids,” he said. “He obviously enjoyed being around them and being around golf, and he created these great relationships through it.”
SBU released a statement from university athletic director Mike Pitts following Cribbs’ death, praising the longtime coach’s hard-working nature and cheerful personality. Cribbs was honored by the university Aug. 5 for 30 years of investing in the golf program, according to a news release.
"Darrol was here at SBU long before I arrived in 2006,” Pitts said in the release. “I've enjoyed going to golf tournaments with him, hearing his great stories and learning from his experiences. The thing I value most about Darrol is how his players appreciated him; he made a lasting impression in their lives. ... We will miss Darrol, but he will never be forgotten here at SBU."
Cribbs’ service to others started well before his days on the golf course, according to his memorial. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Bolivar High School in 1958. During his life, he’d serve as a “city alderman, volunteer fireman, ambulance and funeral home attendant,” according to the memorial.
After time in the armed forces, Cribbs worked at Ford Motor Co. in Kansas City before joining his father and brother at the helm of Bolivar Insulation in 1964.
According to a release from the company, Bolivar Insulation was founded in Bolivar in 1948 and now has branches in Springfield, Joplin, Columbia, Camdenton and Kimberling City markets. Today, the company provides service in all of southwest Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Over the years, Cribbs and his family contributed to the town he called home, helping raise money for families in need and community projects, like Cribbs Family Youth Park.
Berry recalled Cribbs as one willing to mow yards and plow snow from driveways, often for friends away from home or others who couldn’t afford to pay for the service.
Francka agreed.
“There was never anybody that was in need of help that he didn’t try to help,” he said. “He really went through life as a beacon of sunshine to others.”
Services for Cribbs were earlier this week. His complete memorial is on Page 8A in today’s edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.