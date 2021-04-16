Despite several strong individual performances, Southwest Baptist University football has opened its spring 2021 season 0-2, following a 38-20 loss to Truman State University to open the season and a 48-34 defeat by Missouri S&T University last weekend.
SBU will wrap up its regular season Saturday, April 17, in Liberty against William Jewell College. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Against Missouri S&T, the Bearcats claimed an early lead, with transfer quarterback Cooper Callis connecting with Jordan Kent for a 14-yard touchdown.
Callis finished the game 23-43 in the air for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
He also led the team in rushing, picking up 68 yards on 15 attempts.
Kent, Callis's former high school teammate, was his primary target Saturday evening, catching eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His 143 receiving yards are the most by an SBU player since 2017.
S&T tied the game and later took a 20-14 lead, but SBU struck back.
After the Bearcat defense forced a punt, SBU’s Jeremiah Scroggins blocked the kick. Jarrett Massie scooped the ball and scored to take a 21-20 lead at halftime.
SBU struggled in the second half, falling behind 41-21 in the third quarter.
Callis tossed touchdowns to Kent and Curtis Cuillard, but SBU wasn’t able to overcome the deficit.
On defense, Aaron Harris led the team with 10 tackles, making 1.5 tackles for loss and was part of a sack.
Against Truman State University, SBU also got on the board first, with Callis finding Cuillard for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
After the Bulldogs tied the game, SBU later took a 13-7 lead on a Callis pass to Chance Pillar.
Truman went up 14-13 at the break and jumped ahead 31-13 in the third.
Both teams scored again in the fourth.
Callus threw 29-38 for 376 yards and three touchdowns, the most yards by any SBU quarterback since 2017.
Cuillard caught nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Bryton Lewi led the team with 10 tackles.
Men’s tennis
SBU men’s tennis has swept three straight opponents following a 7-0 win over William Jewell on Saturday, April 10. SBU beat Rockhurst University 7-0 on Friday, April 9, and Lindenwood University 5-0 on Monday, April 5. The team is 12-8 with two regular season matches remaining.
Earlier this season, SBU’s Adham Gaber was named a Great Lakes Valley Conference player of the week.
The Bearcats return home to host The University of Missouri-St. Louis at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Women’s tennis
The SBU women's tennis team picked up their fifth straight win Saturday morning, April 10, completing a 7-0 sweep of William Jewell. It’s the team’s second 7-0 sweep in three games. SBU is 13-5 with three regular season matches left on the schedule.
Earlier this season, SBU’s Diana Cabrera was named a Great Lakes Valley Conference player of the week.
The Lady Bearcats return home to host the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Baseball
SBU baseball dropped the final two games of its series with Quincy University in a close 5-4 loss in the first game and a 23-5 loss in the second game Sunday, April 11.
The team’s record is 10-13 for the season.
In game one, pitcher Ryan Carmack threw a gem in his 5.2 innings with only allowing one earned run while striking out 12 Hawks batters.
SBU will travel to Truman State for a four-game series Friday through Sunday, April 16-18.
Softball
SBU softball lost a pair of home contests to McKendree University 5-0 and 3-2 Sunday, April 11. The losses drop SBU to 2-26.
In game one, with her team already down 3-0, Pleasant Hope High School graduate Abby Henson kept the fifth inning alive with a two-out single, but nothing more would come of it.
In game two, SBU was able to tie the game 1-1 but watched as McKendree hit a home run for a 2-1 lead.
A 2-2 score forced the game into extras, where McKendree scored a run in the eighth inning. Renae Gillmore was 4-7 at the plate, two of those being doubles.
SBU next plays the University of Southern Indiana on Saturday, April 17.
Mens’ soccer
SBU came up just short in a tight contest with Truman State in a 1-0 loss. The Bearcats’ record is 3-8-1 with just one game remaining.
In at goalkeeper, Bolivar’s Will vanHoornbeek stayed strong with five saves. He only allowed the one goal, which came in the 82nd minute.
SBU will wrap up the season at home on Friday, April 16, against William Jewell for senior day. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s soccer
The last road match of the season for SBU womens’ soccer finished with the Lady Bearcats on the wrong end of a 3-0 finish. SBU is 0-12-1 on the season.
Jessica Weedin and Alexis Hale had two shots on goal. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs finished with 12 saves in goal.
The final game of the season will be against William Jewell at 5 p.m., Friday, April 16, in Bolivar.
Track & field
Five NCAA provisional marks were hit and five school records were broken by SBU athletes at the Pittsburg State University Gorilla Classic on Sunday, April 11.
SBU’s Elysia Burgos won the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:08.11, a time that ranks second in the nation, set the stadium record, qualified her provisionally for nationals and broke the SBU record.
SBU’s Parker Love broke his own long jump record and upped his provisional mark on the year with his long jump distance of 7.35 meters to place fourth at the meet. Zara Brown hit a provisional mark in the 100 dash at 11.84, finishing third, and Jazmin Ray had her season-best 12.28-meter triple jump which qualified her for nationals as well. Ray was third at the meet.
In the pole vault, Trenton Finley hit a provisional mark at 5.04 meters to finish fifth. Earlier this year, he cleared 5.20 meters which ranks him fifth in the nation.
Three school throwing records were broken. Skylar Shepard and Aubrie Sorrell both broke the shot put record. Shepard now holds it with her throw of 12.75 meters, which earned her eighth. Sorrell's throw was good for ninth at 12.64 meters.
On the men's side, Paden Lewis broke his own shot put record with a throw of 16.09 meters, earning him fourth place on the day.
The team will be back in action on Friday, April 16, at the University of Central Missouri.
The above reports were compiled from SBU Media reports.
