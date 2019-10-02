The Bolivar Herald-Free Press brought home a total of 11 awards — including three first-place honors — from this year’s Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the Missouri Press Association during its 153rd annual convention Sept. 26-28 in Kansas City.
News staff earned one first-place award for Best News or Feature Series for the newspaper’s ongoing series — Everyone’s Epidemic — focused on the opioid crisis in Polk County.
The series looks at changes implemented by local government, law enforcement and school districts as they combat the ever-growing crisis. It follows a group of citizens who joined together to form Polk County’s Health and Opioid Prevention Education, or HOPE, team, dedicated to educating the community about the dangers of opioid abuse.
Everyone’s Epidemic also focuses on the personal stories of Polk County families as they struggle with loss caused by addiction.
Also earning third place in general excellence, the judge’s comments for the award were especially meaningful to the BH-FP’s news staff.
“People are in the know when they read this paper,” the judge said. “The staff does a wonderful job of connecting with the community.”
With 11 awards overall, this is the highest number of awards the BH-FP has received since 2012. The awards are for items published in 2018.
The newspaper competed in the weeklies, class 2 category, circulation from 2,001 to 5,000.
Awards were presented during a luncheon Saturday, Sept. 28.
Judges’ comments, when available, are in italics.
First place
Best news or feature series — Jill Way and Jessica Franklin Maull, “Everyone’s epidemic,” a series focused on the opioid crisis in Polk County.
Best story about religion — Jill Way, “Community rallies to support fired professor,” printed Dec. 21, 2018.
“Any number of articles could’ve taken first place, but this one stood out to me because of the straight-forward nature of the article and the wealth of information. The reporter did a wonderful job of weaving in information from supporters.”
Best story about history — Jill Way, “Bolivar’s own ‘Over There,’” printed Nov. 9, 2018.
Second place
Best investigative reporting — Jill Way, “PHPD chief, prosecutor weigh in on dismissals, missing evidence,” printed June 29, 2018.
Best online newspaper or website — BH-FP news staff.
Third place
General excellence — BH-FP news staff.
“People are in the know when they read this paper. The staff does a wonderful job of connecting with the community.”
Best news or feature special section — BH-FP news staff, “Above and beyond,” printed March 21, 2018.
“Nice flow throughout, use of color, thoughtful layout.”
Best health story — Jessica Franklin Maull, “Hope is a four-legged word,” printed May 2, 2018.
Honorable mention
Best news story — Jill Way, “I’ve got your guy,” printed Jan. 17, 2018.
“Wow. A thorough, riveting account of an absolutely wild story. Details, like this quote, are exceptional: ‘There was a plate full of Totino’s pizza rolls all warmed up and ready to eat. I don’t think he had touched even one. The coffee pot was half full and his cup was half full. He’d just made him some and ate a few cookies.’ The kicker is also stellar. Congratulations on some great work.”
Best news or feature series — Dave Berry, Jessica Franklin Maull and Jill Way, “From Polk County to the governor’s mansion,” a look at Gov. Mike Parson’s move from his hometown to the state’s top office, printed from May 29, 2018, to June 8, 2018.
Best military story — Jill Way, “Bolivar’s own ‘Over There,’” printed Nov. 9, 2018.
“It’s not easy to bring a 100-year-old letter to life.”
