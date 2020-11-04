Your community newspaper is all about giving and these two took that literally by rolling up their sleeves and giving blood at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donation event. The donation event was at Southern Hills Baptist Church last Thursday, October 29. Bolivar Herald-Free Press Advertising Accounting Manager Melissa Burks and Advertising Manager Deanna Moore volunteered to give blood at the event. Read the BH-FP for upcoming opportunities to save a life by donating blood and keep watching as members of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press are Out and About in Polk County.
