BHS to call students back

Bolivar High School is hoping to see its students return to class four days per week on Monday, Jan. 11, one week after winter break ends Monday, Jan. 4.
The campus is currently in setting 3, BHS principal David Geurin said at the Wednesday, Dec. 16, school board meeting, which includes three remote days and a blended learning week with two groups of in-person learning, each consisting of 50% of students to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We really need to get our kids back four days a week,” Geurin told the school board, “both for our students and for our teachers.”
While some students have thrived with remote learning, others have struggled, he said.
The principal said district administrators discussed that need with the Polk County Health Center, and the two parties concluded it would be best to wait one week after the semester is scheduled to start — during which time the campus will remain in setting 3 — before resuming more in-person classes.
The gap gives the district time to assess how the holidays have affected local infection numbers, he said.
Superintendent Tony Berry, who attended the meeting via a video call, said those plans remain flexible, pending those updated numbers.
“I want to be clear. It’s our intent to go back Jan. 11,” Berry said with emphasis. “That could change.”
Geurin told the board so far, from the evidence he’s seen, most of the virus’ spread happens outside of school, rather than on campuses, where the district requires masks and social distancing.
Board member Brandon Van Deren concurred.
“The masking is working,” he said.
Learn from home
Currently, Geurin said, 252 high school students are learning remotely full time.
During campus updates, R-1’s other principals also provided their numbers.
At the middle school, 104 students are remote.
There are 49 at the primary school and 54 at the intermediate school.
BIS principal Julie Routh also said her campus is seeing an interesting increase in new in-person students, including several from out of state.
The same thing is happening at the primary school and could be because the districts those students are from aren’t offering in-person classes, she said.
Assistant superintendent T.C. Wall told the board the district anticipates many students wanting to return to in-person learning in the spring semester.
Superintendent search
School board president Paula Hubbert said the search for the district’s next superintendent is underway.
Board members have met with the Missouri School Boards’ Association search team, and its timeline will see applications accepted through Friday, Jan. 15.
Hubbert said the earliest the board may select a superintendent would be the end of January.
“We take this responsibility very seriously,” she said.
Hubbert said the board is seeking community and staff input on its decision and a survey regarding superintendent leadership qualities is available at surveymonkey.com/r/BolivarSD.
Safe room
The district will look to construct a safe room at its middle school campus, Wall told the board.
R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson told the BH-FP earlier this month, the district plans to take advantage of a mitigation grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will fund 75% of the construction.
Berry said in an emailed statement the safe room would be the first on any district campus.
“The FEMA grants are not available very often and need to be in areas dictated by FEMA,” he said.
The agency publishes online criteria for how its P-361 safe rooms, which offer protection disasters, including tornadoes and hurricanes, should be built.
Using those instructions, it said, “thousands of safe rooms have been built, and a growing number of these safe rooms have already saved lives in actual events.”
“There has not been a single reported failure of a safe room constructed to FEMA criteria,” the agency stated in its criteria.
According to R-1’s solicitation for statements of qualifications for architectural/engineering teams and grant managers published in the BH-FP, the project is to be completed within the next three years.
Berry said the plan fits within the district’s goals in strengthening its Pillar 5 objective — a safe learning environment.
Bolivar Middle School principal Tim Garber said he’s excited about the project.
The room could offer “more space and opportunities for PE classes, extra and co-curricular activities and a place to shelter during inclement weather,” Garber said.
“Combining it with an axillary gym would provide another valuable resource to utilize for our school and community,” he said.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Hubbert, Van Deren, Jeralen Shive, J.R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Jared Taylor and Kerri Clayton were present for both sessions.
