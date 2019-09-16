Bolivar anglers John Hubbert and Andrew Johnson reeled in a second-place finish out of 200 competitors at the National Youth Fishing Association Shootout at Table Rock Lake Sunday, Sept. 8.
The duo weighed in a four fish limit totalling 10.55 pounds, just missing out on first place by less than 2 ounces, according to coach Darin Archer.
"It was a very competitive tournament, and the conditions were very tough,” Archer said via email. “John and Andrew were able to boat four keepers early in the tournament. This time of year with hot air and water temperatures, catching fish is half of the battle. The other half of the battle is keeping the fish alive and healthy for the weigh-in.”
Archer also thanked boat captain Mike Johnson, who helped find the fish and kept them healthy throughout the day.
Bolivar teams of Caleb Welch/Nathan Young, and Colin Ames/Ryder Hall also competed in the high school division of the tournament. The teams of Wyatt Campbell/Brody Campbell and Race Clements/Logan Bliss competed in the junior division of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.