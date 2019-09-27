The Bolivar Community Teachers Association is now accepting applications for the fall 2019 student-teaching scholarship. Bolivar High School graduates currently involved in a student-teaching experience should contact Renee Shelenhamer, Bolivar Primary School, at 326-5247 or rshelenhamer@bolivarschools.org for an application.
The $500 scholarship is designed to help individuals with the rising cost of student-teaching expenses and fees, according to a release.
Applications must be submitted to Shelenhamer during the semester in which the individual is student-teaching. The deadline for fall 2019 is Monday, Sept. 30.
