Bolivar Family Care Center is offering drive-thru flu shots for established patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, outside the clinic at 1240 N. Butterfield Road. The clinic will also offer drive-thru flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 10.
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment, but it is not required, according to a CMH news release. When arriving for a flu shot, patients should remain in their cars and clinic staff will be outside to provide instructions and administer the vaccine.
If patients have been diagnosed recently with COVID-19 or they are in quarantine waiting for COVID-19 test results, it is recommended they wait to receive a flu vaccination until after they have recovered.
BFCC accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, the release said. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 326-6021.
