Bolivar man killed in wreck

A Bolivar man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Mo. 13 about five miles south of Bolivar around 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael Dickison, 46, was northbound when he lost control of his Ford F-150 pickup on the icy roadway.
The vehicle traveled through the median and overturned, landing on its side directly in the path of a southbound 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Misty Winemiller, 48, of Kimberling City, the report stated.
The front of the SUV struck the top of Dickison’s pickup, the report stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt at 4:49 p.m.
Dickison’s next of kin was notified, and he was transported to Pitts Funeral Home by the coroner, the report stated.
According to the report, both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Per Missouri statute, Winemiller was tested for alcohol use, the report stated. She was uninjured, according to the report.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck with assistance from Msgt. S.W. Long and Msgt. D.H. Brown.
The report stated this was Troop D’s 15th fatality for the year.
