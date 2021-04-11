Bolivar woman hurt by rolling car

A Bolivar woman suffered injuries when she was recently hit by her own vehicle.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers were called to the 700 block of East Summit Street for a report of a single car injury accident at around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The release stated Barbara Robinette, 79, suffered moderate injuries when her 2020 Ford Escape came out of park while she was exiting it.
“Robinette attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to,” the release stated. “The vehicle struck Robinette and knocked her to the ground and continued to roll across the street, where it struck a garage door of a neighboring home.”
Robinette was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment, the release stated.
The incident was investigated by Officer J. Presley.
