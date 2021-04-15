Breaking records

A year after Bolivar High School debate saw one of its own win a national championship, the Liberators have another shot at a national title, as well as a state championship.
BHS recently competed at its last tournament of the 2020-21 season.
Last year, Bolivar’s Ryan Cohen won a national championship in extemporaneous commentary at the National Speech and Debate Association tournament.
This year, the Liberators will send Lincoln Douglas debaters Sol Manis and Benjamin Gann to the state championship meet, held Friday, April 23.
According to coach Ethan Samuel, it’s the first time Bolivar has “double cleared" in a debate event. State qualifiers only allow two entries to advance.
“Our previous record is one per event to state,” Samuel said. “This effectively gave us a 100% clear rate in Lincoln Douglas.”
The Liberators have also matched their school record of four qualifiers sent to the national championship meet, Samuel said.
Nationals will be held virtually this year and are set for June 13-19.
Qualifiers include Manis, Rachel Marsch, Aiden Breesawitz and Luc Astone.
“Our previous time having this many qualifiers was 2017, and before that I don’t believe we had ever qualified this many or this young in team history,” Samuel said. “The team has been around since (prominent Springfield attorney) Aaron Sachs went to school here in the late 1970s.”
It’s not the only record BHS has touched this year, he said.
Manis, a sophomore, is the youngest district debate finalist.
Sophomore Marsch, who competes in humorous interpretation, is Bolivar’s youngest national interpretation qualifier.
Bolivar also had its first policy debate qualifiers since 2001 — partners Breesawitz and Astone.
Samuel said that success is due to investments and help from Bolivar’s board of education, administration, parents and fellow teachers.
“This year has been unlike any other, with all competitions being virtual,” Samuel said. “These students have worked incredibly hard to make the activity something that works for them despite some differences to the usual way of doing things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.