Breathe easy

Greg Wood II knows the importance of clean air.
Wood, the assistant chief of the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, said when firefighters respond to fires or hazmat situations, they have to wear masks and other gear to protect them from dangerous smoke and fumes.
“We need clean air when we’re on scene,” Wood told the BH-FP. “It’s very important.”
But, Wood said, protective gear can age over time. Also, he said, standards change as new dangers to firefighter health are discovered.
Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the department is better equipped to face those dangers. According to a news release from CFO, PHFPD received a $19,800 grant through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in partnership with Commerce Trust.
According to the release, the grant is designated for breathing apparatus and equipment, including personal protection equipment for potential COVID-19 responses, for volunteer firefighters.
Wood said the department was able to purchase two self-contained breathing apparatus packs, 12 masks and six spare bottles with the funds.
“We were able to update our old ones to the new ones,” he said. “Our old ones met 2003 standards. These meet the new 2018 standards.”
According to the release, the department was presented with the grant via a Zoom video call Thursday, April 16.
The organization was one of 16 that received grants totaling $250,000.
Jennifer Duggins, representing the fire district, said in the release the new equipment will be put to good use.
“Our equipment is over 17 years old, which is way outdated,” Duggins said. “Volunteers are sharing equipment, which is not good with COVID. We could not be more grateful.”
According to the release, the grant program initially closed before the pandemic affected southwest Missouri. The CFO staff and grantmaking committee worked with recipients to provide flexibility if funds needed to be repurposed for COVID-19-related needs, the release stated.
“The Coover Charitable Foundation is so proud to provide this much-needed annual grantmaking opportunity for rural Missouri,” Commerce Trust Senior Vice President Jill Reynolds said in the release. “A hallmark of philanthropy is its creative and flexible approach to funding, which is essential this year for many of these grantees extending their resources to support COVID-19 efforts in their communities.”
According to the release, the grants are made possible through the generosity of the late Julia Dorothy Coover, who worked for Commerce Bank for 30 years.
She established the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory. Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded about $5.95 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.
CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.