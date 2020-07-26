Mercy brings new eye procedure
Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists recently performed the first corneal cross-linking procedure in southwest Missouri, according to a news release from the clinic.
This non-invasive therapy combines ultra-violet light with riboflavin to strengthen the collagen in the cornea, the release stated.
Traditionally, patients with keratoconus have traditionally faced a choice between blindness or multiple cornea transplants, the release stated. The condition weakens the cornea, causing a cone-like bulge to develop. Most commonly diagnosed in teenagers and young adults, keratoconus results in significant visual loss that worsens over time. In severe cases, the sight-threatening condition requires a corneal transplant.
“Corneal transplants are not only invasive, but they are not permanent,” Mercy ophthalmologist Dr. Shachar Tauber said in the release. “Most patients who receive a transplant need another within 20 years.”
The clinic’s corneal cross-linking helps stop the progression of keratoconus, the release stated.
According to the release, a clinic patient was the initial donor in a drive to fund equipment for the procedure at Mercy.
Scott joins Mercy Urgent Care
Fair Play High School graduate Billie Scott has joined the staff at Mercy Urgent Care in Bolivar.
According to a Mercy Hospital news release, Scott has previously provided care in both Bolivar and Springfield.
She received her Associate of Science in nursing from the Mercy College of Nursing and Health Sciences of Southwest Baptist University, and then earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and her Master of Science in nursing – family nurse practitioner from Cox College of Nursing.
The release said her experience doesn’t just come from her medical training; she also has four kids and a family that loves to be outside.
“My husband, kids and I all love to be outdoors,” she said in the release. “We’re huge baseball lovers, and we enjoy hiking, riding four-wheelers and floating local rivers.”
Scott added that a local doctor inspired her career path.
“I was blessed at a young age to receive care from a physician who saved my life and knew my parents couldn’t afford the cost,” she said. “He still provided the care I needed and never sent them a single bill. That had an impression on me, and I have desired to give back and follow in his caring way since I was in grade school.”
Scott said she’s on the patient’s side when it comes to living a full and active life.
“Taking care of yourself is very important,” she said. “I want patients to know we’re here to help you in your life’s journey to stay as healthy as possible. We want what is best for you!”
Mercy Urgent Care in Bolivar is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Lucas presents NIE check
Lucas Oil Speedway representatives recently presented a check to the Bolivar Herald-Free Press for the Newspapers in Education program.
The program puts newspapers in the hands of local students at no cost to the school districts.
The funds were connected to the BH-FP’s Night at the Races last month.
The check totaled $3,545.
