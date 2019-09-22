After one year in office as president of Southwest Baptist University, Eric Turner had two questions for attendees at the Friday, Sept. 13, President's Breakfast at McClelland Dining Center.
“What should never change about SBU, and what should we change?” he asked.
Turner went on to answer these questions by saying the university “convened 42 listening sessions and accumulated 1,100 distinct data points.”
“From this, we developed 10 strategic goals for the university,” he added.
With these, Turner said, the university will be able to create strategies for the long-term health and sustainability of the institution.
Turner hesitated to give numbers, mentioning that not all the statistics are in right now. He did go on to talk about enrollment, which is “down overall.”
However, he noted “residential housing numbers are up slightly.” Residential life, Turner added, “is where we do some of our best work.”
“For the third year in a row, our new student enrollment is flat,” Turner went on to say.
However, he said, the university has “stabilized or increased new student enrollment on almost all our programs.”
“Stability is good,” he added.
‘True focus’
Next, Turner went into depth about what he said was the “true focus of the morning” — the “Bearcat global initiative,” sharing SBU numbers in global connections and mission sending.
“SBU is top-ranked in our mission sending,” he said, adding the university sends 200 students on mission trips every year.
He mentioned his recent trip to Cuba, where the university will be working on a program. Turner will also be representing the university at the Association of Christian Schools International in Singapore in the next few weeks, he said. The goal behind this trip will be to recruit more international students to SBU, he said.
Turner wasn’t the only SBU official to talk at the breakfast.
Kelly Malone, professor of Christian ministry and intercultural studies, provided more insight about what SBU needs from the Bolivar community to help integrate international students.
”What is it like for the world to come to Bolivar?” he asked.
Malone spoke from his own experiences of living in many different countries and then moving to Bolivar.
He said it is “not an easy transition, but it is a transition that brings opportunity.”
The opportunity, he said, is not only for people around the world to come here and experience this community. It also gives the community the chance to experience the world, thus becoming more connected, he said.
Malone asked attendees to help make Bolivar a place where these international students can “feel at home.”
Malone brought breakfast to a close by mentioning how some might question if international students would really come here to Bolivar.
“Yes,” he said, “but we need to prepare for them to come.”
