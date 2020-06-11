Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, led all 25 laps to capture the USRA B-mod feature at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland on Saturday, June 6.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Bryant earned $750 for his first Lucas Oil Speedway feature win of the season.
Bryant said in the release he wasn’t able to finish races in his home state the previous two nights due to mechanical issues.
"We've had tough luck since the beginning of the year," Bryant said in the release. "This weekend we haven't finished a race until tonight. We finally got it under wraps and hopefully got the monkey off our back for good this time."
Walker earns late model win
The caution-free, 20-lap ULMA late model feature took just 5 minutes and 48 seconds as pole-starting Dustin Walker led the entire way. It was Walker's first feature win.
Walker of Polk held off Republic's Brad Looney by two car lengths.
"We were just a little bit tight,” Walker said. “We were just trying to keep the car square, but it was time to let it hang out."
Walker’s wife, Kelly, told the BH-FP the victory had been a long time coming for her husband.
“He's been trying to win at that track for 15 years and finally did it,” she said.
Carver snaps Brown's streak
Taylor Carver of Lockesburg, Arkansas, broke Derek Brown's winning streak in the street stocks event Saturday.
"It's a lot better this time than it was the last time," Carver said of the seven-hour trip to Wheatland
The southwest Arkansas racer visited Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 23, but was unable to start the feature due to mechanical issues after winning his heat.
Reed wins second feature
Defending track champion Robbie Reed of Mexico held off Chase Domer to capture his second USRA Modified feature of the season.
Reed started sixth and took the lead from Chase Jones on lap four. He expanded the margin to 2.1 seconds over Domer, who started fifth, with six laps remaining.
"I think (Domer) came in there a little too hot," Reed said in the release. "I was a little surprised to even see him. I thought I was making some pretty good laps. I didn't realize he was that close until right there at the end. I couldn't hear him and didn't ever see him, but boy, when I did ... here he came."
Up next
Drag boat racing will return to Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time since 2018 next weekend.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, a drag boat "Show & Shine" party is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, on the Wheatland town square.
Music, food vendors and drag boats from the Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned event on Saturday and Sunday will be on display.
After 7 p.m., activities will move a few blocks back to the speedway's drag boat midway area. From 8 p.m. to midnight the band "Gotcha Covered" will play at the beer tent on the midway.
The event, both at the town square and on the drag boat midway, will be free to fans and the public is invited to join the festivities.
"We want this to be a way to celebrate the kick off of the return of drag boat racing at Lucas Oil Speedway," Lucas Oil Speedway general manager Danny Lorton said. "It's going to be a fun weekend, and we hope everyone will come out and see the boats up close and join in the celebration."
Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday drag boat races are available through Lucas Oil Speedway's office. Call 282-5984 or at lucasoilspeedway.com. Admission on Saturday or a two-day ticket includes free admission to Saturday night's weekly racing series action on the dirt track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.