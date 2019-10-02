Business briefs for Wednesday, Oct. 2

Walker, Ast earn CGC Nations Awards
Southwest Baptist University’s Center for Global Connections honored an SBU employee and an SBU alumnus with its annual Nations Award during the Global Connections Week Chapel service Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The award recognizes an SBU employee and alumnus who have made a significant impact in the area of missions and student development.
Dwayne Walker, assistant professor of social work and director of the BSW degree program, was the employee recipient of the CGC Nations Award “for exceptional service in the forgotten corners of the world.”
Walker has traveled to places like Senegal and Morocco, as well as South Dakota on mission with SBU, and has traveled to other locations with groups outside of SBU, according to a university release.
Megan Ast, a 2010 graduate in sociology with minors in social welfare and counseling, was the alumni recipient.
While a student at SBU, Ast participated in CGC mission projects to Cameroon and the Pyrenees, going on to become a CGC leader of the Pyrenees team to Spain, the release said.
Upon graduation, Ast worked in positions assisting children in foster care before her travels took her to Greece.
Brummel joins Southside Medical Center
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Southside Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Courtney Brummel, NP-C, to the CMH medical staff at Southside Medical Center.
Brummel joins board certified family medicine physician, Paul Stortz, M.D.
According to a CMH news release, she earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Missouri, Columbia, and a Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University, St. Louis. Her practice includes sudden illness or injury, allergies, cold, cough and flu, chronic conditions, wellness care, minor burns, fractures, sprains and strains and minor laceration repair.
Southside Medical Center is at 1120 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar. For more information or to make an appointment with Brummel, call 326-7814.
on staff at Butterfield Park Medical Center
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Butterfield Park Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Kaylee , NP-C, to the Butterfield Park Medical Center medical staff.
Ankrom joins board certified family medicine physicians Gabrielle Guhl, M.D., Christina Capps, M.D., Kristopher Kaufmann, D.O., family nurse practitioner Malissa Phillips and physician assistant Matthew Havens.
Ankrom earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, and a Master of Science in nursing from Walden University, Minneapolis. Her practice includes sudden illness or injury, allergies, cold, cough and flu, chronic conditions, wellness care, minor burns, fractures, sprains and strains, and minor laceration repair.
Butterfield Park Medical Center is at 1300 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar. For more information or to make an appointment, call 326-7676.
Salyer joins Silo Salon and Country Store
Silo Salon and Country Store recently welcomed new lash technician Sophie Salyer to the salon’s team.
Salyer offers eyelash extensions and fills, as well as eyelash lift and tint.
For more information and pricing, contact Salyer by phone at 880-8152, by email at silosalon.sophie@gmail.com or visit the salon’s Facebook page.
Silo Salon and Country Store is located at 1851 Hwy. KK, Bolivar.
