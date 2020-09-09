Art Sync Gallery and Gift artists gather together Saturday, Sept. 5, during the First Saturday Art Celebration. Darrell McConaghie visits with Tim McIntire while Kathy Roweton, left, and Minda Cox work on projects. During the event, gallery members were on hand to demonstrate their art. The gallery plans to host the celebration each month, with the next one set for Saturday, Oct. 10.
