The Missouri Century Farms project is now taking applications for 2020. The deadline is May 1.
According to a University of Missouri Extension news release, the project was initiated in 1976 in Missouri “to award certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more.”
“Interest in the program continued, so the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program,” the release said.
The Missouri Farm Bureau joined as a program co-sponsor in 2008, and the program “has been sustained as a yearly event with over 100 farms recognized each year,” the release added.
The following guidelines are used for the selection and recognition of Missouri Century Farms, the release said.
1. The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of Dec. 31, 2020.
2. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews and nieces, including through marriage or adoption.
3. The present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and shall make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Applications are available at MU Extension offices or online at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms. A $100 fee is required to cover processing costs, one certificate, a booklet and one two-sided, 2-foot-by 2-foot metal sign for each approved farm. For additional information, contact an MU Extension Center.
