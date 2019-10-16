Lady Liberators tennis doubles tandem Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts are district champions, following a 6-2, 6-1 win over a team from Osage at the Class 1 District 9 tournament Friday, Oct. 11.
With the win, the junior duo qualified for the state sectionals tournament. They played a team from Nevada Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Springfield. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
“They just work together well,” Bolivar coach Lorie Periman said of the team. “They are always communicating throughout the entire match, which is key in doubles. If you are talking, then you know where your partner is on the court and that allows them to set up the next play for their partner.”
Berry and Roberts embody positive teamwork, she said.
“They build each other up and focus on the next point,” Periman said.
Lady Liberator Josie Douglas also put in a compelling performance at the tournament. The sophomore took third place in singles, and though she won’t advance to sectionals this year, Periman said Douglas has continued to improve each week.
“Her serves have really made a difference in the last few weeks,” Periman said. “Her first serve has been on target, and it has been fun watching her grow as a singles player.”
The team competed in team districts earlier this month, placing second and failing to advance, following a loss to Springfield Catholic Wednesday, Oct. 9.
