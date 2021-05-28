I was a cool kid in the fifth grade.
My classmates just didn’t know it. My fashion sense was decades ahead of theirs. They never came to school with their knees poking through big holes in their blue jeans.
I did, regularly, but some days I kind of held off with my “chic” exposure until after first recess. That was about the time the iron-on patches fell off and revealed the real, cool me.
Nobody knew it at the time, but I was a rock star — setting the trend for John Cougar Mellencamp, Tim McGraw, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Heidi Klum and hundreds of others. I noticed Australian country singer Keith Urban baring his knees at a recent awards show, along with a host of other performers. Click on the television or internet — everybody who’s anybody is baring all sorts and shades of skin through ripped denim jeans. And I must have started it all. I didn’t think they even noticed.
As a matter of fact, I didn’t even know it was cool. I just thought Mom couldn’t afford to keep me in new jeans. My classmates probably thought we were poor. I didn’t. I just knew we didn’t have much money.
Holes in my jeans didn’t embarrass me nearly as much as the soles flapping on my shoes. I went through shoes faster than blue jeans. I wore old-fashioned clodhopper work boots, the kind with cork-like soles glued and stitched on. They were cheap shoes that looked great when brand-new, but didn’t hold up long in the barn lot, and in fifth grade my barn shoes and school shoes were one and the same.
The soles never wore out; they just came unglued and unstitched, then flapped like a mad duck’s feet when I walked down the wood-floored hallway — slap, flap, slap, flap. I would try to reattach them with baling wire, but it never worked for long. The only cure was a new pair of shoes, and they were hard to come by.
The jeans were much less of a concern. Mom kept a good supply of iron-on patches handy, and I was adept at ironing them on (she was off to work before we got ready for school).
I didn’t realize blue jeans were high fashion until some 25 years later when my daughter Angela and her best friend came home from a trip to the mall with high-priced denims with hundreds of ragged holes clear up to the pockets. I raised an eyebrow, but knew it fruitless to say much. The first time that dynamic duo wore them to school, though, they got to come straight back home to put on something decent. I just grinned.
Today, it would be a whole different story.
Lots of things I don’t understand about fashion trends and human nature. Shaving is another as perplexing as the wealthy trying to look poor in torn blue jeans.
I recall as a teenager I couldn’t wait to begin shaving. That first whisker was a memorable event for any boy in my day, and daily shaving a rite we were eager to begin. Well I recall when my safety razor claimed a spot right next to Dad’s. Just a few years later though, I couldn’t wait to put it away. I guess not much has changed. Pictures through the decades attest to my indecision. As far as my mom could tell, I changed from bewhiskered to clean shaven as often as I changed socks. But, except for a mustache, I never stopped anywhere between.
And I don’t yet understand the appeal of what just appears to be a dirty face (except on camping trips). We see it mostly in young men — what looks like a weeklong five-o’clock shadow, not quite a beard, but clearly not shaven, either.
These days, I confess, I sometimes wear blue jeans or overalls with holes worn through, and I may go for a few days without shaving and sport that “dirty face” look (not so much with gray whiskers, though). But, I don’t call it “chic.”
I still think it’s fashionable to clean up for church on Sunday, company coming or a trip to town. Besides that, the holes in my jeans don’t seem to develop just in the knees, and Martha won’t let me wear them to town.
Maybe if I looked more like Keith Urban or Tim McGraw …
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.