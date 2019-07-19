Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed a resolution which I consider to be his best implemented resolution so far in his term, designating the Kansas City Chiefs as the official NFL team of Missouri.
I’m glad he picked the Chiefs out of all the many options!
One of the earliest lessons I learned in my house is that Sundays are for church and the Kansas City Chiefs. On days when there were away games, the whole family would rush home after Sunday service and start the game that my dad had already recorded. On Sundays the Chiefs were in KC, we headed up to Arrowhead.
In 1989, my dad bought four season tickets for the upcoming Chiefs season on a whim. For the past 30 years, the Hendersons have sat in the left corner of the west end zone at Arrowhead for nearly every home game. We’ve sat through scorching heat, freezing wind and far too many rainy games for my liking. And we’ve seen amazing players in person, including those not in a red and gold jersey (my favorite sighting being Andrew Luck).
Up until I was 12 or so, I attended the games less excited to see a ball get tossed around and more concerned about the cheerleaders and their dance routines. I knew many of them by name, and to me, they were celebrities. Once I reached my teens, I finally started to understand the game that always seemed extremely confusing, and my interest grew.
From there, I worked to keep up with my dad. He is an encyclopedia of Chiefs knowledge, and I made it my mission to know what he was talking about. I had to figure out what he meant when he would yell “horse-collar” or “offsides” at the games, and I struggled to keep all of the names and numbers of the players straight in my head.
Eventually, all of the lingo became second nature to me, and I could keep up with my dad. Sometimes I could even point out something that he didn’t notice at first, which was the best feeling in the world.
Now that the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the league, it’s hard to decide which of the six family members gets one of the four seats. I was one of the lucky four chosen for the AFC Championship game in January, and of all the games that I have attended, it was my favorite. It was the only time the Chiefs had hosted the AFC Championship in my dad’s 30 years as a season ticket holder, a game he had always wanted to see.
We may have lost to the Patriots that night, but knowing that my dad finally got to see such a coveted event in person was enough to make me happy with the outcome.
But still … it would be nice to go to the Super Bowl. So here’s hoping for an AFC Championship win this year!
Shelby Henderson is an intern reporter for the BH-FP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.