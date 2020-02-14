Southwest Baptist University will host the 2020 High School Invitational Choir in a concert of choral music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
The ensemble is comprised of more than 100 high school singers from across the region selected through a competitive nomination process involving their directors. Rehearsals will take place throughout that day and the event culminates with the evening performance.
The Invitational Choir, directed by Jim Tarrant, professor of music and director of choral studies at SBU, will be joined the SBU Chorale.
The performance is free, open to the public and will include works by J. Brahms, J.S. Bach, R. Thompson and other composers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.