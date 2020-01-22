The City of Bolivar hopes to hear from the public at an upcoming public hearing regarding water and wastewater ballot issues on the April ballot.
The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, during the city’s board of aldermen meeting.
The board voted in November to approve a contract with Liberty Utilities to privatize the city’s water and wastewater systems.
Under the agreement — pending voter approval in the April 7 municipal election — the city would sell its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.
The city would also franchise out water and wastewater services to the utility company for 20 years, per the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.