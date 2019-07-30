Mick Mpofu knows what it’s like to try to hold a conversation with friends while riding a bicycle through an overgrown section of the Frisco Highline Trail.
“You want to ride together and keep the conversation going, but you have to go single file because you’re dodging tree limbs and stuff like that,” the city’s MS4 coordinator said.
The non-motorized trail, which stretches 30 miles south from Bolivar through Wishart and Willard to Springfield, can get overgrown as rain and storms bring new life and deadfall to the flora along the converted railbed.
“Getting that out of the way helps people enjoying using the trail more often,” he said.
The trail, along with other hike and bike paths in the area, is managed by Ozarks Greenways, and the organization is always looking for help from volunteers, volunteer coordinator John Montgomery told the BH-FP.
Several people and organizations already assist with trail maintenance, he said. Those interested can email Montgomery at john@ozarkgreenways.org or call 864-2015.
Mpofu said volunteers can also contact the city, but that generally they’ll coordinate them through Ozarks Greenways.
“We want to keep as clean as possible so it can be accessible,” he said. “The more it’s accessible, the more people will use it.”
An official workday, focusing on the trail between Mo. 13 and Rt. U, is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Montgomery said.
Volunteers can meet at the trailhead at 800 E. Jackson St., he said.
Last year’s cleanup brought in around 40 volunteers, Montgomery said.
“Volunteer workdays not only encourage involvement from members of the community beyond using the trail, but it also provides some necessary maintenance,” Montgomery said via email.
Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle described the trail as a “wonderful asset for our community.”
“It was such an incredible sight to see how many residents came out to support the trail during the Love Our Trail cleanup this fall,” Slagle said. “(We’re) looking forward to having more volunteers this fall.”
According to previous BH-FP coverage, last year’s cleanup day featured sponsorships from several local businesses, including Sonic, McDonald’s, Woods Supermarket and Walmart.
Mpofu said corporate sponsors can provide food or financial support or even volunteer as employees to help with the cleanup. Call Mpofu at 912-0246 or email mmpofu@bolivar.mo.us.
Montgomery said the organization is grateful for its partnership with the city.
“It’s a great way for folks to get together and put forth an effort towards an important community asset,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.