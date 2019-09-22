Area residents looking for a chance to help others may want to mark their calendars for next week.
Citizens Memorial Hospital Hospice will hold volunteer training from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Loretta Hascall, director of hospice volunteers and bereavement coordinator, will host the event at Hospice’s new location, 111 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
Volunteers are "an important part of the CMH Hospice program," CMH said via a news release.
"Hospice volunteers have a sense of compassion and a willingness to listen to another’s concerns, fears and joys,” the release said.
Volunteers run errands, help with light chores, read to individuals and provide companionships and administrative duties, the release added.
The time commitment is based on volunteers’ schedules.
"Whether you have two hours per week, a free evening or time on the weekends, CMH Hospice can utilize your time,” the release said. "As a volunteer, you can help bring comfort and support to an individual or family in need."
CMH Hospice is looking for volunteers in Ash Grove, El Dorado Springs, Pittsburg and Stockton. No specific experience is required.
Mandatory orientation and training will equip and prepare volunteers to take on tasks of Hospice service, the release said.
For more information about volunteering with Hospice, contact Hascall at 326-3585.
