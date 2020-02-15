Saturday, Feb. 15
- DAR meeting and annual tea party, Open Hearts UMC, 1 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- High school invitational choir concert, Pike Auditorium, 7 p.m.
- Monthly dinner, Aldrich UMC, 5-6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Parkinson’s support group, Butterfield Residential Care Center, 3 p.m.
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
- Hay course, Polk County Extension Center, 6:30-9 p.m.
- Tuba concert, Meyer Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Alpha first session, Open Hearts UMC, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
- “Cheaper by the Dozen,” BHS auditorium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
- Fish Fry, Knights of Columbus Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- “Cheaper by the Dozen,” BHS auditorium, 7 p.m.
- ’80s-themed murder mystery, Polk County Library, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Spaghetti dinner, Open Hearts UMC, 5- 7 p.m.
- 4-H soup supper and dessert auction, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 5-7:30 p.m.
- “Cheaper by the Dozen,” BHS auditorium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
- “Cheaper by the Dozen,” BHS auditorium, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Ballot issue public hearing, Bolivar City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
