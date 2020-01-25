Saturday, Jan. 25
- Polk County Artist Association monthly meeting, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- Chili cookoff, Sonrise Community Church, 5 p.m.
- Four Legs And Fur Animal Society fundraiser, McCarty Senior Center in Wheatland, 6-9 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
- Laughter Sunday, Aldrich UMC, 9 a.m.
- Laughter Sunday, Morrisville UMC, 11 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
- Senior Citizens tax board meeting, Polk County Health Center, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Ribbon cutting and open house, Liberty Utilities at 2690 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar, 11 a.m.
- Family night, American Legion Auxiliary, 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Bolivar UMW supper, Bolivar UMC, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant in Collins, 11 a.m.
- Polk County Federation of Polk County Women's Club, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
