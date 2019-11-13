Wednesday, Nov. 13
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Lights of Remembrance, Kerry and Synda Douglas Medical Center, 5:15-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
- Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
- Southwest Missouri Beef Conference and Trade Show, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
