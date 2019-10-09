Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Not’cho Ordinary Taco food truck, BTC parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bolivar economic development summit, CMH Community Room 2, 1-4 p.m.
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
- Chamber After Hours Social, The Bolivar Bowling Co., 4:30-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Golden Age Games, Meyer Wellness Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free matinee showing of “War Room,” Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
- Steak night and County Liners performance, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 6 p.m.
- S’more night, Bolivar City Fire Department, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Autism Awareness Polk County fall festival, Polk County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fair Play School Carnival, Fair Play schools, 2-6 p.m.
- Bolivar R-1 Care to Learn Fall Festival, Bolivar High School, 4-8 p.m.
- Halfway Fall Carnival, Halfway schools, 4-7 p.m.
- Flag football benefit for Special Olympics, Roy Blunt YMCA fields, 5-7 p.m.
- Burgundy Ball, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 6 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
- MCE Parent teacher conferences, MCE schools, noon-6 p.m.
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Tim Todd special services, First Assembly of God Bolivar, 6:30 p.m.
