The Southwest Baptist University Division of Arts and Humanities will present the Wind Symphony and University Band in concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
Both ensembles are under the direction of Brian Hopwood, professor of music and director of instrumental studies at SBU.
The University Band will perform works by American composers Jack Stamp, Larry Daehn, Robert Jager and John Philip Sousa. Guest student conductors include Morgan Cochran, senior music major; Hannah Mountz, senior music education major; and Jennifer Selaya, junior music education major.
Special guest conductor, John Trew, director of bands at Bolivar High School, will lead the ensemble on “Three Chinese Miniatures,” by Jager.
“The musical program for the Wind Symphony features well-known wind band works written by world-class composers,” Hopwood said in a news release.
The Wind Symphony’s performance features cornerstone works of the repertoire for winds, including “Divertimento,” by Persichetti, and “First Suite in Eb,” by Holst. Hindemith’s monumental “March from Symphonic Metamorphosis” and Dragon’s stirring arrangement of “America, the Beautiful,” represent classic transcriptions from the orchestral repertoire. Jaime Texidor’s “Amparito Roca,” a Spanish paso doble march, rounds out the program.
The performance is free and open to the public, with masks and social distancing required.
